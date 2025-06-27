Friday, June 27, 2025
Brightview Joy's Farm in Paramus, New Jersey, will add 332 seniors housing units to the local supply.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheastSeniors Housing

Brightview Underway 332-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Paramus, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

PARAMUS, N.J. — Brightview Senior Living is underway on construction of a 332-unit community in the Northern New Jersey community of Paramus. Brightview Joy’s Farm will total 55,192 square feet, with 162 independent living units and a separate, 170-unit assisted living and memory care facility. Amenities will include a clubhouse, pool and both fitness and entertainment areas/venues. Project partners include Market Square Architects, IMC Construction and T&T Construction Management Group Inc. A tentative completion date was not announced.

