Brikwell Receives $5.8M Loan for Benjamin Square Affordable Housing Community in Eaton, Colorado

EATON, COLO. — Brikwell has received $5.8 million in financing for Benjamin Square, an affordable housing property in Eaton, a small town east of Fort Collins.

Located at 55 Juniper Ave., Benjamin Square features 60 one-bedroom apartments spread across 10 single-story buildings. The units are all Section 8 affordable housing. Community amenities include a laundry room, community lounge and a covered gazebo/picnic area.

Brock Yaffe and Tony Nargi of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory secured the fixed-rate senior loan through Freddie Mac Multifamily. JLL and Freddie Mac were able to craft a structure that provided the borrower time to renew and extend the Project-Based Section 8 HAP contract prior to acquisition and loan closing, preserving affordability at Benjamin Square for 20 years. JLL Real Estate Capital, a Freddie Mac Optigo lender, will service the loan.