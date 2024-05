SALEM, ORE. — Colorado-based investment firm Brinkman Real Estate has purchased Autumn Woods Apartments & Townhomes in Salem. The newly constructed, 10-building property offers two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Units feature private yards, patios and attached garages, as well as individual washers and dryers. Jason Bond and Grant Bailey of Berkadia provided an undisclosed amount of Fannie Mae acquisition financing for the deal. The seller and sales price were also not disclosed.