Brinkman Real Estate Buys Two Apartment Communities in Spokane, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

SPOKANE, WASH. — Colorado-based Brinkman Real Estate has acquired two multifamily properties in Spokane: The Flats on Liberty and The Flats on Foothills. 4Degrees sold the assets for an undisclosed price.

Brinkman’s capital markets team, in partnership with Jason Bond of Berkadia, led the financing for the portfolio. Coastal Community Bank provided the capital.

Situated three miles apart, the two communities offer a total of 120 units. The Flats on Liberty was completed in 2022, and The Flats on Foothills was completed in 2023.

The company’s business plan for the properties focuses on tenant-centric improvements, including a more active property management platform for residents’ convenience and minor interior upgrades such as smart-home packages and enhanced lighting.