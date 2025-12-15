Brinkman Real Estate Refinances 102-Unit Vistas at Villa Bella Multifamily Property in Pueblo, Colorado

PUEBLO, COLO. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $15.4 million, five-year Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Vistas at Villa Bella located at 2195 Alamosa Drive in Pueblo. The borrower, Brinkman Real Estate, has completed a renovation of all 102 units.

Updates include new flooring, paint, cabinets, countertops and fixtures. The sponsor also upgraded building exteriors, landscaping and renovated the clubhouse. Vistas at Villa Bella was built in 2009.

JLL’s team was led by Director Rob Bova.

“This refinancing allows Brinkman Real Estate to optimize their capital structure while continuing to enhance this well-positioned asset in Pueblo’s growing multifamily market,” Bova said.