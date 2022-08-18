Brinkman Real Estate Sells Windom Peak Apartments Near Denver for $24.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Windom Peak Apartments in Federal Heights, Colo., features 94 apartments.

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, COLO. — Brinkman Real Estate has completed the disposition of Windom Peak Apartments, a multifamily property located at 120 E. Grace Place in Federal Heights. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $24.6 million, or $262,234 per unit.

Built in 1964, Windom Peak features 94 units spread across a mix of one-story apartment buildings and two-story townhomes offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. During Brinkman’s ownership, the company added an energy-efficient boiler, insulation to reduce energy loss on existing systems, and low-flow toilets and fixtures.

Jake Young, David Potarf, Dan Woodward and Matt Barnett of Walker & Dunlop represented Brinkman in the deal.