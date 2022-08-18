REBusinessOnline

Brinkman Real Estate Sells Windom Peak Apartments Near Denver for $24.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Windom-Peak-Apts-Federal-Heights-CO

Windom Peak Apartments in Federal Heights, Colo., features 94 apartments.

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, COLO. — Brinkman Real Estate has completed the disposition of Windom Peak Apartments, a multifamily property located at 120 E. Grace Place in Federal Heights. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $24.6 million, or $262,234 per unit.

Built in 1964, Windom Peak features 94 units spread across a mix of one-story apartment buildings and two-story townhomes offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. During Brinkman’s ownership, the company added an energy-efficient boiler, insulation to reduce energy loss on existing systems, and low-flow toilets and fixtures.

Jake Young, David Potarf, Dan Woodward and Matt Barnett of Walker & Dunlop represented Brinkman in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
24
A Marketer, an Operator, and a Senior Walk into a Webinar: Digital Marketing Strategies to Attract Seniors Housing Residents
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  