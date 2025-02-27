Thursday, February 27, 2025
Brinkmann, Asbury Automotive Break Ground on Porsche, Volvo Dealership Campus in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — A partnership between St. Louis-based general contractor Brinkmann Constructors and Asbury Automotive Group has broken ground on a build-to-suit industrial project in Dallas that will deliver a campus-style Porsche and Volvo dealership. The project’s initial phase will involve the demolition of a 600,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and the renovation of an existing Volvo dealership. A 30,000-square-foot addition to the Volvo dealership will feature a 29-bay service shop, parts department and technical facilities. The project also includes the construction of new 140,000-square-foot Porsche dealership with a 70-bay service shop, parts department, tech facilities, offices and a showroom. Praxis3 is the project architect. Completion is slated for early 2027.

