Located in Colorado Springs, Colo., Panorama Heights offers 113 affordable apartments and 19,000 square feet of below-grade parking. (Photo courtesy of Brinkmann Constructors)
Brinkmann, Cohen-Esrey Complete 113-Unit Panorama Heights Affordable Housing Community in Colorado Springs

by Amy Works

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — A partnership between Brinkmann Constructors and Cohen-Esrey Development Group has completed Panorama Heights, a 160,000-square-foot affordable housing community in Colorado Springs. Panorama Heights offers 113 apartments, 19,000 square feet of below-grade parking, a dog wash station, dog park, bicycle room, fitness room, playground and a community room with a patio. Designed by Davis Partnership Architects, the sustainable all-electric building features rooftop solar arrays.

Located in southeast Colorado Springs, property is one of the first of its kind to secure tax-increment financing through an Urban Renewal Authority, receive development and utility fee rebates and include 15 units reserved for low-income veterans referred by Pikes Peak Continuum of Care.

