Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Completion of the project is slated for the fourth quarter of this year.
DevelopmentIndustrialMichiganMidwest

Brinkmann Constructors Breaks Ground on 125,500 SF Cold Storage Facility for Coastal Carriers in Troy, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

TROY, MICH. — Brinkmann Constructors has broken ground on a 125,500-square-foot cold storage facility for Coastal Carriers in Troy. The project marks the first of three phases. The property will include a 55,600-square-foot freezer with a 42-foot clear height; a 23,500-square-foot cold dock that will span 70 feet deep; a 29,300-square-foot cooler; and 15,500 pallet positions. There will also be an 8,600-square-foot office and a 7,500-square-foot battery charging and maintenance area. Plans call for 73 car parking spaces, 28 trailer spaces and 19 dock doors. Answers Inc. is the architect. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter of this year. Coastal Carriers is a Missouri-based transportation, warehouse and distribution company.

You may also like

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 100,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 52,456 SF Industrial Property...

Cal State Long Beach Breaks Ground on $115M...

Wells Fargo Provides $57.9M Financing for La Sabila...

SRS Distribution Signs 52,015 SF Industrial Lease in...

NAI Horizon Negotiates Acquisition of 81,060 SF Warehouse...

Kraus-Anderson Begins $41.5M Expansion of Trillium Woods Retirement...

NAI Pfefferle Brokers Sale of 39,548 SF Industrial...

Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative Leases 19,675 SF of...