Brinkmann Constructors Breaks Ground on 125,500 SF Cold Storage Facility for Coastal Carriers in Troy, Michigan

TROY, MICH. — Brinkmann Constructors has broken ground on a 125,500-square-foot cold storage facility for Coastal Carriers in Troy. The project marks the first of three phases. The property will include a 55,600-square-foot freezer with a 42-foot clear height; a 23,500-square-foot cold dock that will span 70 feet deep; a 29,300-square-foot cooler; and 15,500 pallet positions. There will also be an 8,600-square-foot office and a 7,500-square-foot battery charging and maintenance area. Plans call for 73 car parking spaces, 28 trailer spaces and 19 dock doors. Answers Inc. is the architect. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter of this year. Coastal Carriers is a Missouri-based transportation, warehouse and distribution company.