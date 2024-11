OLIVETTE, MO. — Brinkmann Constructors has broken ground on The Irvington Place Apartments, a 205-unit apartment complex in Olivette, a western suburb of St. Louis. Balboa Real Estate Partners is developing the five-story, 218,000-square-foot development. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, yoga room, outdoor courtyard, clubroom, work-from-home space and a dog wash station. Slaggie Architects Inc. is the project architect.