Brinkmann Constructors Breaks Ground on 361-Unit Luxury Apartment Project in Merriam, Kansas

MERRIAM, KAN. — Brinkmann Constructors has broken ground on Merriam Grand Station Lofts, a 361-unit luxury apartment project in Merriam, a southwest suburb of Kansas City. Drake Development is developing the project on the site of a former retail development that has been vacant for 10 years. The development is part of the larger Merriam Grand Station, a $72.5 million project including retail, residential and public gathering space. Merriam Grand Station Lofts will consist of two buildings with 73,000 square feet of below-grade parking. Amenities will include a pool, pet wash station, game rooms and electric vehicle charging stations. Completion is slated for 2025.