Monday, June 26, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Merriam Grand Station Lofts will be part of the larger Merriam Grand Station project that will include retail and public gathering space.
DevelopmentKansasMidwestMultifamily

Brinkmann Constructors Breaks Ground on 361-Unit Luxury Apartment Project in Merriam, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

MERRIAM, KAN. — Brinkmann Constructors has broken ground on Merriam Grand Station Lofts, a 361-unit luxury apartment project in Merriam, a southwest suburb of Kansas City. Drake Development is developing the project on the site of a former retail development that has been vacant for 10 years. The development is part of the larger Merriam Grand Station, a $72.5 million project including retail, residential and public gathering space. Merriam Grand Station Lofts will consist of two buildings with 73,000 square feet of below-grade parking. Amenities will include a pool, pet wash station, game rooms and electric vehicle charging stations. Completion is slated for 2025.

You may also like

200 Peachtree Group Underway on Two Restaurant Developments...

City Club Apartments Tops Off 23-Story Luxury Tower...

Skender Completes Renovation Project at THE MART Office...

Interra Realty Brokers $6.1M Sale of Multifamily Property...

Cooper Group Arranges $2M Sale of Retail Center...

HCCJ Family Partners Breaks Ground on 35,000 SF...

PGIM Provides $16.1M HUD Loan for South Forty...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $18.3M Construction Loan for Multifamily...

Forum Capital Provides $18M Equity Investment for Multifamily...