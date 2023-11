ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Brinkmann Constructors has broken ground on VERVE Ann Arbor, a 729-bed student housing community near the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. St. Louis-based Subtext is developing the 13-story, 350,000-square-foot project. Amenities at the 217-unit development will include a fitness center, terrace, rooftop pool and coworking spaces. WDG Architecture is the project architect. A timeline for completion was not provided.