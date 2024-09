KANSAS CITY, MO. — Brinkmann Constructors, in partnership with EPC Real Estate Group, has broken ground on 74 Broadway, a 280-unit apartment complex in Kansas City. Situated in the Waldo neighborhood, the 440,000-square-foot project will feature a clubhouse, six-story parking garage and ground-floor retail space. BRR Architecture is the project architect. A timeline for completion was not provided.