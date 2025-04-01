Tuesday, April 1, 2025
The project is part of the Tallgrass Creek Senior Living campus. (Rendering courtesy of Erickson Senior Living)
DevelopmentKansasMidwestMultifamilySeniors Housing

Brinkmann Constructors Breaks Ground on 89-Unit Senior Living Building in Overland Park, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Brinkmann Constructors has broken ground on a five-story building at the Tallgrass Creek Senior Living campus in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park. Maryland-based Erickson Senior Living is the developer. The 173,000-square-foot property marks Brinkmann’s fifth residential building in Neighborhood Two at the Tallgrass Creek campus. As the final residential addition to the campus, the new building will feature 89 units built over a podium deck with below-grade parking. Lantz-Boggio Architects PC is the architect.

