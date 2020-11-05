REBusinessOnline

Brinkmann Constructors Breaks Ground on $90M Luxury Apartment Project in St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

Expo at Forest Park will consist of two separate multifamily buildings. This rendering shows plans for the North Building.

ST. LOUIS — Brinkmann Constructors has broken ground on Expo at Forest Park, a $90 million luxury apartment project in the Skinker-DeValiviere neighborhood of St. Louis. The development will include 287 market-rate apartment units and 30,000 square feet of retail space within walking distance of the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Transit Center. It will also include garage parking for Metro Transit commuters and access to the St. Louis region’s MetroBus network and MetroLink light-rail system. The developer, Tegethoff Development, plans to update existing transit infrastructure, including security and amenities. Expo at Forest Park will consist of two separate multifamily buildings. Completion is slated for late spring 2022.

