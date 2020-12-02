REBusinessOnline

Brinkmann Constructors Breaks Ground on Jaguar Land Rover Dealership in Chesterfield, Missouri

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Retail

The project will span 32,000 square feet on seven acres.

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — Brinkmann Constructors has broken ground on a Jaguar Land Rover dealership in Chesterfield, a suburb of St. Louis. Situated on seven acres, the dealership is expected to open next summer and will be the first facility owned by Imperial Motors outside the Chicago area, according to Brinkmann. The 32,000-square-foot dealership will include 18 service bays and a waiting room. Robert Flubacker Architects is the project architect.

