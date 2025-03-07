Friday, March 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Coastal Cold Storage owns and operates the property along I-70.
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestMissouri

Brinkmann Constructors Completes 127,000 SF Cold Storage Facility in Foristell, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

FORISTELL, MO. — Brinkmann Constructors has completed a 127,000-square-foot cold storage distribution center for Coastal Cold Storage in Foristell, about 43 miles west of St. Louis. The facility, the first of three planned phases, was completed in nine months. Coastal Cold Storage owns and operates the property, which is situated along I-70 and features a 55,600-square-foot freezer, 29,300-square-foot cooler with a 42-foot clear height, 23,500-square-foot cold dock spanning 70 feet deep and a total capacity of 16,500 pallet positions. There is also an 8,600-square-foot office and support area.

You may also like

Diversified Healthcare Trust Sells 82,266 SF Industrial Facility...

JLL Negotiates $88.2M Sale of Cobbler Square Apartment...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 100,977 SF Tosa Health...

Hanley Investment Group Brokers $8.2M Sale of Two...

Greenstone Partners Negotiates $3.3M Sale of Retail Property...

Standard Real Estate, Brennan to Develop 433,000 SF...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 10-Acre Industrial...

Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine to Open 17,452...

Axis Portable Air Signs 14,537 SF Industrial Lease...