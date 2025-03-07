Brinkmann Constructors Completes 127,000 SF Cold Storage Facility in Foristell, Missouri

FORISTELL, MO. — Brinkmann Constructors has completed a 127,000-square-foot cold storage distribution center for Coastal Cold Storage in Foristell, about 43 miles west of St. Louis. The facility, the first of three planned phases, was completed in nine months. Coastal Cold Storage owns and operates the property, which is situated along I-70 and features a 55,600-square-foot freezer, 29,300-square-foot cooler with a 42-foot clear height, 23,500-square-foot cold dock spanning 70 feet deep and a total capacity of 16,500 pallet positions. There is also an 8,600-square-foot office and support area.