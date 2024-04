ST. LOUIS — Brinkmann Constructors has completed 11th and Spruce, a 148-unit apartment complex in downtown St. Louis. San Francisco-based Balboa Real Estate Partners was the developer. Located three blocks from Busch Stadium, the project features 3,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space as well as amenities such as a fitness center, clubroom, courtyard, pet spa, dog run and rentable work-from-home space. TR,i Architects was the project architect.