Thursday, June 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Super-Radiator-Coils-Mesa-AZ
Super Radiator Coils’ new 150,000-square-foot office and manufacturing facility is situated on 11 acres in Mesa, Ariz.
ArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialOfficeWestern

Brinkmann Constructors Completes 150,000 SF Office, Manufacturing Facility for Super Radiator Coils in Mesa, Arizona

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — Brinkmann Constructors has completed a build-to-suit office and manufacturing facility in Mesa for Super Radiator Coils. Founded in 1928, the family-owned engineering and manufacturing company specializes in industrial heat exchangers and ancillary products used in a variety of applications, including power generation, gas compression, HVAC, industrial refrigeration, data center and electronics cooling, wind tunnels and semiconductor manufacturing.

Designed by Ware Malcomb, the 150,000-square-foot property includes 18,000 square feet of Class A office uses, an engineered clean room area and the capacity to expand by another 50,000 square feet. The facility’s fully air conditioned manufacturing area is equipped with extra-thick cement flooring to accommodate an array of specialized machinery, overhead cranes and above-ground testing tanks.

The facility features individual employees lockers, a large break room on the main floor and a coffee bar/quick mart. Additionally, the 11-acre site is equipped with EV charging stations and the structure design incorporates the correct roof loading and electrical infrastructure to accommodate future solar panel installation.

You may also like

Faris Lee Investments Negotiates $6.1M Sale of Bank...

Unique Properties Arranges $1.2M Sale of Two-Building Property...

Hunneman Negotiates 70,872 SF Industrial Lease in Methuen,...

ElderServe Health Signs 14,551 SF Office Lease Renewal...

HiTHIUM Opens $200M Battery Manufacturing Facility in Mesquite,...

Canyon Creek Real Estate Acquires 579,032 SF Office...

PAGEWOOD, Long Wharf Buy 292,200 SF Industrial Park...

NexMetro Completes 211-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in Cleburne, Texas

Berkadia Secures $50M Refinancing for Industrial Portfolio in...