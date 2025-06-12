Brinkmann Constructors Completes 150,000 SF Office, Manufacturing Facility for Super Radiator Coils in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, ARIZ. — Brinkmann Constructors has completed a build-to-suit office and manufacturing facility in Mesa for Super Radiator Coils. Founded in 1928, the family-owned engineering and manufacturing company specializes in industrial heat exchangers and ancillary products used in a variety of applications, including power generation, gas compression, HVAC, industrial refrigeration, data center and electronics cooling, wind tunnels and semiconductor manufacturing.

Designed by Ware Malcomb, the 150,000-square-foot property includes 18,000 square feet of Class A office uses, an engineered clean room area and the capacity to expand by another 50,000 square feet. The facility’s fully air conditioned manufacturing area is equipped with extra-thick cement flooring to accommodate an array of specialized machinery, overhead cranes and above-ground testing tanks.

The facility features individual employees lockers, a large break room on the main floor and a coffee bar/quick mart. Additionally, the 11-acre site is equipped with EV charging stations and the structure design incorporates the correct roof loading and electrical infrastructure to accommodate future solar panel installation.