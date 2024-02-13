Tuesday, February 13, 2024
The James rises five stories in Kirkwood.
DevelopmentMidwestMissouriMultifamily

Brinkmann Constructors Completes 152-Unit Apartment Complex in Suburban St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

KIRKWOOD, MO. — Brinkmann Constructors has completed The James, a 152-unit apartment complex in the western St. Louis suburb of Kirkwood. High Street Residential, a subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co., was the developer. The five-story development includes 285 parking spaces and 7,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a pool, courtyard, entertainment lounge, fitness center, pet spa, work-from-home space and coffee bar. ESG Architecture & Design served as the project architect. Monthly rents start at $1,603, according to the property’s website.

