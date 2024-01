GAHANNA, OHIO — Brinkmann Constructors has completed a 291,400-square-foot speculative warehouse in Gahanna, a northeast suburb of Columbus. Scannell Properties was the developer, and Ford & Associates served as the architect. Located in Eastgate Logistics Center, Gahanna Building A features a clear height of 32 feet, two drive-in bays, 180 standard parking spaces and 30 exterior docks.