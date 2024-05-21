Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Brinkmann Constructors Completes 35,000 SF Audi Dealership in Kirkwood, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

KIRKWOOD, MO. — Brinkmann Constructors has completed a 35,000-square-foot Audi dealership for Semersky Enterprises, a Chicago-based automobile retailer. The two-story property is located in Kirkwood, a western suburb of St. Louis. The project features a lower-level service drive, 18-bay service shop and second-story showroom. Brinkmann’s scope of work included the civil, landscaping and mechanical, engineering and plumbing design-build services in addition to the furniture, fixtures, signage and automotive equipment. Charles Vincent George Architects served as the project architect.

