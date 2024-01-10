Brinkmann Constructors Completes 600,000 SF Industrial Build-out for Urban Outfitters in Raymore, Missouri

RAYMORE, MO. — Brinkmann Constructors has completed the conversion of a 1 million-square-foot speculative warehouse into a 600,000-square-foot industrial facility for Urban Outfitters Inc. in Raymore, a southern suburb of Kansas City. The renovated space will accommodate dry cleaning and laundry operations as well as function as a distribution hub for Nuuly, a subscription-based clothing rental service from Urban Outfitters. Tenant improvements involved the separation of the additional 400,000 square feet to allow for future operational expansion or tenant use. The project also included the addition of a boiler room, chiller system, custom modular central plan, washers and dryers, and an automated carousel that can hold up to 2 million garments simultaneously.