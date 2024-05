CREVE COEUR, MO. — Brinkmann Constructors has completed an 87,000-square-foot headquarters for First Bank in Creve Coeur, a suburb of St. Louis. The four-story building features multiple outdoor workspaces and a multipurpose “innovation hub” for team collaboration and social events. In addition to the headquarters building, the project includes a two-story, 82,000-square-foot parking garage for employee and visitor use.