Brinkmann Constructors Completes Interior Renovation of Rolls-Royce Showroom Near St. Louis

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — Brinkmann Constructors has completed a 4,000-square-foot interior renovation of an existing Rolls-Royce automotive showroom in Chesterfield, a western suburb of St. Louis. The project included an interactive atelier room equipped with a kinetic lighting system that synchronizes with sound. Additional elements include a custom Pantheon door and an automatic snow melt system built into the front sidewalk. Brinkmann completed the renovation in partnership with Rolls-Royce and Holman Motorcars. ACI Boland Architects served as the project architect.