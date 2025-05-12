Monday, May 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
In addition to an interior renovation, Brinkmann Constructors completed minor exterior façade updates and site modifications. (Image courtesy of Brinkmann Constructors)
DevelopmentMidwestMissouriRetail

Brinkmann Constructors Completes Interior Renovation of Rolls-Royce Showroom Near St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — Brinkmann Constructors has completed a 4,000-square-foot interior renovation of an existing Rolls-Royce automotive showroom in Chesterfield, a western suburb of St. Louis. The project included an interactive atelier room equipped with a kinetic lighting system that synchronizes with sound. Additional elements include a custom Pantheon door and an automatic snow melt system built into the front sidewalk. Brinkmann completed the renovation in partnership with Rolls-Royce and Holman Motorcars. ACI Boland Architects served as the project architect.

You may also like

SF Capital Secures $56.2M in Financing for Southern...

Brinkmann Constructors, Scannell Properties Complete 150,000 SF Manufacturing...

Austin Commercial Breaks Ground on New Business School...

JLL Arranges $27.6M Refinancing for Torrey Hills Retail...

Trevey Commercial Brokers Sale of 20,375 SF Retail...

Northmarq Secures $52M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment...

Workbox to Open its Largest Coworking Space in...

MMCC Arranges $6M Loan for Refinancing of Dayton...

Evexia Wellness Spa Signs 3,603 SF Retail Lease...