KENOSHA, WIS. — Brinkmann Constructors has completed two speculative industrial buildings totaling 1.2 million square feet at Flint 94 Commerce Center, a 128-acre industrial park in Kenosha. Flint Development is the developer. One of the buildings totals 735,000 square feet, while the other spans 510,000 square feet. Both facilities feature a shipping office build-out and amenities such as ample heavy trailer parking, ESFR sprinklers and LED lighting.