Brinkmann Constructors, Kayne Anderson Break Ground on 607-Bed Student Housing Community in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Brinkmann Constructors, in partnership with Kayne Anderson, has broken ground on Trolley North Apartments, an eight-story student housing community in Salt Lake City. The 395,000-square-foot property will offer 200 apartments units, totaling of 607 beds, and four levels of parking.

Located near the University of Utah, Trolley North Apartments is being built in two phases. The first phase consists of the six-month construction of an eight-story stair tower to support rooftop cellular equipment. The cellular equipment must be relocated before the start of the second phase — the construction of the student housing development. BKV Group will serve as the project architect.