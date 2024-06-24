Monday, June 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Super-Radiator-Coils-Mesa-AZ
Super Radiator Coils’ new 150,000-square-foot industrial facility in Mesa, Ariz., is slated for completion in fall 2024.
ArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Brinkmann Constructors, Scannell Partners Plan 150,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Mesa, Arizona

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — Brinkmann Constructors, in partnership with Scannell Partners, is developing an industrial facility in Mesa for Super Radiator Coils, a company specializing in heat exchanger manufacturing.

Constructed of concrete tilt-up panels, the 150,000-square-foot building will include more than 45,000 square feet of Class A office space, 130,000 square feet of fully conditioned manufacturing floor space, gantry crane systems and clean room areas that support advanced manufacturing.

The state-of-the-art facility will operate as a western U.S. production hub for Chaska, Minn.-based Super Radiator Coils. The new location will consolidate and expand the company’s manufacturing capabilities to support the growth of the company’s operations in the Western region.

Ware Malcomb is serving as architect for the project, which is slated for completion in fall 2024.

You may also like

Gortikov Capital Arranges $49.5M Refinancing for Lux Villas...

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 95-Unit Copper Springs Senior...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 6,039 SF...

PACE Loan Group Provides $17.7M C-PACE Loan for...

Ironworkers Local 63 Opens 12,000 SF Training Center...

Project Development Pace Signifies a Bullish Future for Industrial in...

Meridian Capital Group Arranges $67.5M Construction Loan for...

Condair Group to Develop $57.2M Production Facility Near...

Bixby Land Cos. Sells Two Industrial Buildings Totaling...