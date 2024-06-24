Brinkmann Constructors, Scannell Partners Plan 150,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, ARIZ. — Brinkmann Constructors, in partnership with Scannell Partners, is developing an industrial facility in Mesa for Super Radiator Coils, a company specializing in heat exchanger manufacturing.

Constructed of concrete tilt-up panels, the 150,000-square-foot building will include more than 45,000 square feet of Class A office space, 130,000 square feet of fully conditioned manufacturing floor space, gantry crane systems and clean room areas that support advanced manufacturing.

The state-of-the-art facility will operate as a western U.S. production hub for Chaska, Minn.-based Super Radiator Coils. The new location will consolidate and expand the company’s manufacturing capabilities to support the growth of the company’s operations in the Western region.

Ware Malcomb is serving as architect for the project, which is slated for completion in fall 2024.