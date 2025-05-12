Brinkmann Constructors, Scannell Properties Complete 150,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, ARIZ. — Brinkmann Constructors, in partnership with Scannell Properties, has completed an industrial manufacturing build-to-suit facility in Mesa for Super Radiator Coils. The Minnesota-based company specializes in heat exchanger manufacturing and will use the facility to consolidate and expands its local operations. The 150,000-square-foot property features 45,000 square feet of Class A office space, 130,000 square feet of fully conditioned manufacturing floor space, 11 gantry crane systems, multiple gas process piping systems and a black ops assembly area with a cleanroom. Ware Malcomb served as architect for the project.