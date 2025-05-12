Monday, May 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Super-Radiator-Coils-Mesa-AZ
Super Radiator Coils will occupy the 150,000-square-foot build-to-suit industrial manufacturing facility in Mesa, Ariz. (Photo credit: Small Giants Marketing Agency)
ArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Brinkmann Constructors, Scannell Properties Complete 150,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Mesa, Arizona

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — Brinkmann Constructors, in partnership with Scannell Properties, has completed an industrial manufacturing build-to-suit facility in Mesa for Super Radiator Coils. The Minnesota-based company specializes in heat exchanger manufacturing and will use the facility to consolidate and expands its local operations. The 150,000-square-foot property features 45,000 square feet of Class A office space, 130,000 square feet of fully conditioned manufacturing floor space, 11 gantry crane systems, multiple gas process piping systems and a black ops assembly area with a cleanroom. Ware Malcomb served as architect for the project.

You may also like

SF Capital Secures $56.2M in Financing for Southern...

Austin Commercial Breaks Ground on New Business School...

JLL Arranges $27.6M Refinancing for Torrey Hills Retail...

Colliers Arranges $6.5M Sale of Hannigan’s Mini Storage...

Trevey Commercial Brokers Sale of 20,375 SF Retail...

Bradford Secures 10,202 SF Lease at Industrial Flex...

Brinkmann Constructors Completes Interior Renovation of Rolls-Royce Showroom...

QPS to Undertake Office, Life Sciences Expansion Within...

Joint Venture Underway on 50-Unit Multifamily Project in...