Brinkmann Constructors Tops Out 148-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Brinkmann Constructors has topped out construction of 11th and Spruce, a 148-unit luxury apartment complex in downtown St. Louis. San Francisco-based Balboa Real Estate Partners is the developer for the project, which is located three blocks from Busch Stadium. The $25 million development will feature 3,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and amenities such as a fitness center, clubroom, courtyard, pet spa, dog run and rentable work-from-home space.

The five-story development is situated in the city’s Cupples Station Historic District, once a thriving manufacturing hub. To preserve the area’s old-world aesthetic, the new complex matches the red brick used in surrounding buildings. The site was formerly home of the Cupples 7 Building, which sat vacant for nearly a decade. Balboa purchased the site from the Treasury Department of St. Louis. Completion of the project is slated for February 2024.