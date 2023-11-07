Tuesday, November 7, 2023
The James will rise five stories with 7,000 square feet of retail space.
Brinkmann Constructors Tops Out 152-Unit Apartment Community in Kirkwood, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

KIRKWOOD, MO. — Brinkmann Constructors has topped out The James, a 152-unit apartment community in the western St. Louis suburb of Kirkwood. High Street Residential, the residential subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co., is the developer. The five-story project will feature 285 parking spaces and 7,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include a pool, courtyard, entertainment lounge, fitness center, pet spa, work-from-home spaces and coffee bar. The project team includes ESG Architecture and Design. Greystar is handling property management and leasing efforts, which are currently underway. Monthly rents start at $1,583, according to the property’s website. Completion is slated for January.

