The Porter Apartments is the first residential community at Westport Plaza, a 42-acre entertainment district. (Rendering courtesy of Lodging Hospitality Management)
DevelopmentMidwestMissouriMultifamily

Brinkmann Constructors Tops Out 255-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Maryland Heights, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. — Brinkmann Constructors has topped out The Porter Apartments, a 255-unit luxury apartment complex in the western St. Louis suburb of Maryland Heights. The five-story project is located at Westport Plaza, a 42-acre entertainment district. Amenities will include a clubroom, fitness and yoga center, private courtyard, pool and spa. The development team includes Lodging Hospitality Management, Balke Brown Transwestern, 2B Residential and Humphreys and Partners Architects. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2025.

