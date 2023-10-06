Brinkmann Constructors Tops Out 87,000 SF Headquarters for First Bank in Creve Coeur, Missouri

CREVE COEUR, MO. — Brinkmann Constructors has topped out the new 87,000-square-foot headquarters for First Bank in Creve Coeur, a suburb of St. Louis. The four-story building will feature multiple outdoor workspaces and a multipurpose “innovation hub” for team collaboration and social events. The project also includes a two-story, 82,000-square-foot parking garage for both employees and visitors. The new headquarters is situated near the site of the bank’s original headquarters on Olive Boulevard. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2024. First Bank, which maintains locations in Missouri, Illinois and California as well as mortgage offices in Kansas, is temporarily operating out of an office branch adjacent to the new headquarters.