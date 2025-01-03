Friday, January 3, 2025
Aero 70 in Aurora, Colo., will feature two warehouses offering 817,500 square feet of speculative space.
Brinkmann Constructors, United Properties Break Ground on Two Spec Warehouses in Aurora, Colorado

by Amy Works

AURORA, COLO. — Brinkmann Constructors, in partnership with United Properties, has broken ground on a speculative industrial project situated on 169 acres in Aurora. Spanning 817,500 square feet, the Aero70 project will include two speculative warehouses, over-lot grading and pad preparation for two future buildings, as well as associated private site civil infrastructure. Additionally, Brinkmann will build nearly two miles of public off-site infrastructure, including roads and utilities, to connect the site to the city’s existing systems.

