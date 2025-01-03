Brinkmann Constructors, United Properties Break Ground on Two Spec Warehouses in Aurora, Colorado

AURORA, COLO. — Brinkmann Constructors, in partnership with United Properties, has broken ground on a speculative industrial project situated on 169 acres in Aurora. Spanning 817,500 square feet, the Aero70 project will include two speculative warehouses, over-lot grading and pad preparation for two future buildings, as well as associated private site civil infrastructure. Additionally, Brinkmann will build nearly two miles of public off-site infrastructure, including roads and utilities, to connect the site to the city’s existing systems.