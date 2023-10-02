Monday, October 2, 2023
X-Roosevelt-Phoenix-AZ
Located in downtown Phoenix, the 19-story X Roosevelt will feature 370 apartments and 3,500 square feet of first-floor retail space. (Photo credit: The X Co.)
Arizona

Brinkmann Constructors, X Co. Break Ground on 19-Story Apartment Tower in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Brinkmann Constructors, as general contractor, and Denver-based The X Co., as developer, have broken ground on X Roosevelt, a 19-story multifamily building in downtown Phoenix.

Located in the Roosevelt Row Arts District, the 350,000-square-foot X Roosevelt will feature 370 apartments in a live, work and play environment. The community will also feature coworking space; a gym and fitness studio designed around classes; and 3,500 square feet of first-floor retail space.

Chicago-based Lamar Johnson Collaborative is serving as architect for the project, which is slated for completion in fall 2025.

