Axial Rockville 64 will be situated on 29 acres and feature two rear-load buildings.
Brinkmann, Crescent Communities Break Ground on 331,000 SF Industrial Project in Rockville, Virginia

by John Nelson

ROCKVILLE, VA. — A partnership between Brinkmann Constructors and Crescent Communities has broken ground on Axial Rockville 64, a 331,000-square-foot industrial project located just under two miles from I-64 and Va. Highway 288 in Rockville. The project is situated on 29 acres and will feature two rear-load buildings that measure 154,100 square feet and 181,220 square feet.

Additionally, the development will include 301 auto parking spaces, 53 trailer parking spaces, 81 dock-high doors and expansive truck courts. DMA Architecture PLLC is the project architect.

