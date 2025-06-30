Brinkmann Real Estate Buys 180-Unit Apartment Community in Kalispell, Montana

KALISPELL, MONT. — Brinkmann Real Estate has acquired The Meridian Apartments, a Class A multifamily property in Kalispell. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The company’s capital markets team, in partnership with Greystone’s debt team led by Tim Wright, executed a Fannie Mae loan assumption and simultaneously closed on a supplemental loan.

Built in 2023, The Meridian offers 180 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and vinyl plank flooring and keyless entry. Community amenities include a basketball court, an outdoor grill and picnic area, a dog park and onsite leasing and maintenance.

Brinkmann plans to implement an improvement program including the addition of in-unit laundry facilities, fencing for first-floor studios and upgrades to the dog park and shared outdoor areas. Entrust Property Solutions will provide operational management services for the property.