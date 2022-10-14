Brinkmann, Subtext Break Ground on Seven-Story Student Housing Property at Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. — Brinkmann Constructors and Subtext have broken ground on VERVE, a seven-story student housing property located two blocks from the Purdue University campus in West Lafayette. Completion is slated for fall 2024. Located at 102 W. Wood St., the community will feature 751 beds across 235 units along with 265 parking spaces and 5,516 square feet of retail space. The units are fully furnished.

Designed by WDG, the property features amenities such as a coffee bar, private study pods, group study rooms, a market, fitness center, lounge and two courtyards. The pool courtyard is equipped with an outdoor pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, multi-purpose turf lawn, grill stations and firepits. The Zen courtyard features a dog park and hammocks. This fall, total enrollment at Purdue reached a record high of 50,884 students.