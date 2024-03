NEW YORK CITY — Home and business security services provider Brink’s Inc. has signed an 8,036-square-foot office lease at 400 Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The 22-story building was originally constructed in 1929 and recently underwent a capital improvement program that included a new lobby and amenity center. Harry Blair, Lauren Hale and Michelle Mean of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Daishin America LLC, in the lease negotiations. Kyle Young of JLL represented Brink’s.