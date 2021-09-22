REBusinessOnline

Brinshore Development to Build 192-Unit Mixed-Income Community in Beaumont

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, Texas

BEAUMONT, TEXAS — Brinshore Development will build Trinity Grove, a 192-unit mixed-income community in Beaumont. Brinshore will develop the 195,000-square-foot property in partnership with the City of Beaumont Housing Authority. About half the units will be reserved for applicants earning 80 percent of the area median income or below, while the remaining 49 percent of the units will have no income restrictions. Units will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a children’s play area, fitness center, outdoor gathering and grilling stations and a computer learning center. JHP Architecture is serving as project architect, and Cadence McShane is the general contractor. Completion is slated for fall 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
22
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Using Technology to Reduce Operational Costs & Enhance the Resident Experience
Sep
28
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — Fundamental Marketplace Drivers in Today’s Environment
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews