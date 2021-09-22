Brinshore Development to Build 192-Unit Mixed-Income Community in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, TEXAS — Brinshore Development will build Trinity Grove, a 192-unit mixed-income community in Beaumont. Brinshore will develop the 195,000-square-foot property in partnership with the City of Beaumont Housing Authority. About half the units will be reserved for applicants earning 80 percent of the area median income or below, while the remaining 49 percent of the units will have no income restrictions. Units will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a children’s play area, fitness center, outdoor gathering and grilling stations and a computer learning center. JHP Architecture is serving as project architect, and Cadence McShane is the general contractor. Completion is slated for fall 2022.