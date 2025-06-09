Brisky Net Lease Arranges $16.4M Sale of Industrial Property in Evansville, Indiana

EVANSVILLE, IND. — Brisky Net Lease has arranged the $16.4 million sale of a 150,000-square-foot industrial building leased to Windstream Communications LLC in Evansville. Built in 2022 and located at 14616 Foundation Ave., the property is situated within the nearly fully developed Vanderburgh Industrial Park. Little Rock, Ark.-based Windstream provides fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers across 18 states. Brian Brisky of Brisky Net Lease represented the buyer, while Greg Folz of Woodward Commercial Realty Inc. represented the seller.