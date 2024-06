PORTAGE, WIS. — Brisky Net Lease has brokered the $3.6 million sale of a Festival Foods-occupied retail property in Portage, a city in central Wisconsin. The single-tenant, net-leased grocery asset is located at 2915 New Pinery Road along US Highway 51. Brian Brisky of Brisky Net Lease represented the seller, a REIT. The buyer was also a REIT. Festival Foods, a family-owned company, operates roughly 40 locations in Wisconsin.