Brisky Net Lease Brokers $5.7M Sale-Leaseback of Industrial Property in Metro Twin Cities

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — Brisky Net Lease has brokered the $5.7 million sale-leaseback of an industrial property located at 7975 Wallace Road in the Twin Cities suburb of Eden Prairie. Max Mantey of Brisky represented the seller, 360 Wall Systems. The tenant has a new 10-year triple-net lease with zero landlord responsivities and annual rent increases. The primary tenant, 360 Wall Systems, occupies the majority of the building, complemented by Hagen Automotive, a subtenant that has occupied space for more than 30 years. 360 Wall Systems is a specialty contractor that has worked on apartment buildings, medical offices and industrial buildings in the Twin Cities.