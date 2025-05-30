Friday, May 30, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestMinnesota

Brisky Net Lease Brokers $5.7M Sale-Leaseback of Industrial Property in Metro Twin Cities

by Kristin Harlow

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — Brisky Net Lease has brokered the $5.7 million sale-leaseback of an industrial property located at 7975 Wallace Road in the Twin Cities suburb of Eden Prairie. Max Mantey of Brisky represented the seller, 360 Wall Systems. The tenant has a new 10-year triple-net lease with zero landlord responsivities and annual rent increases. The primary tenant, 360 Wall Systems, occupies the majority of the building, complemented by Hagen Automotive, a subtenant that has occupied space for more than 30 years. 360 Wall Systems is a specialty contractor that has worked on apartment buildings, medical offices and industrial buildings in the Twin Cities.

You may also like

JLL Brokers $26M Sale of Industrial Building in...

Faropoint Buys 60,000 SF Industrial Flex Building in...

Kidder Mathews Brokers Sale of 84-Unit Union Park...

Next Wave Investors Sells 74-Unit River Lofts in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.3M Sale of Busy...

Kiser Group Negotiates $5.7M Sale of Chicago Apartment...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.4M Land Sale in...

Premier Commercial Realty Negotiates $1.8M Sale of Office...

Pita Way to Open 1,550 SF Restaurant at...