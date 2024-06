GREEN BAY, WIS. — Brisky Net Lease has brokered the sale of a 186,588-square-foot industrial property in Green Bay for $11.7 million. The single-tenant building is located at 3181 Commodity Lane. The tenant, Itasca, Ill.-based Advanced Converting Works, provides solutions for the flexible packaging converting industry. There are 15 years remaining on the lease. Brian Brisky of Brisky Net Lease represented the seller, a REIT. The buyer was undisclosed.