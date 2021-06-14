Bristol Development, Hallmark Partners Open 308-Unit Vista Brooklyn Apartments in Jacksonville

Located at 200 Riverside Ave. on the corner of Riverside Avenue and Jackson Street, Vista Brooklyn includes 308 units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Bristol Development Group and Hallmark Partners have opened Vista Brooklyn, an apartment community situated between Five Points and downtown Jacksonville.

Located at 200 Riverside Ave. on the corner of Riverside Avenue and Jackson Street, Vista Brooklyn includes 308 units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments. The community offers common and coworking spaces and views of downtown Jacksonville and the St. Johns River. Community amenities include a rooftop pool, beer garden and gathering space, a yoga and meditation suite, onsite dog park and grooming, a bike shop and storage area and a high-tech fitness center.

The community also features over 13,000 square feet of new retail space on the ground floor lining Riverside Avenue. The property has opportunities for a restaurant concept, coffee shop or other retail uses. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were many health enhancements to the property, such as touchless faucets in the kitchen, antimicrobial quartz countertops throughout each unit and Bluetooth-enabled locks.

Brasfield Gorrie served as the general contractor for Vista Brooklyn, ETM was the civil engineer and JDavis Architects as the architect. The property is currently open for leasing, and NAI Hallmark is the leasing agent of record for the development’s commercial spaces.

Bristol Development Group is a multifamily real estate company based in Franklin, Tenn., a suburb of Nashville. Hallmark Partners is a Jacksonville-based commercial development firm.