Bristol Development, Hallmark Sell Vista Brooklyn Apartments in Jacksonville for $126.3M

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — An affiliate of Bristol Development Group and Hallmark Partners have sold Vista Brooklyn, 308-unit multifamily property in Jacksonville. The buyer, an entity known as CS 1031 Vista Brooklyn Apartments DST, an affiliate of Capital Square, purchased the property for $126.3 million.

Built in 2021, Vista Brooklyn is a 10-story apartment community offering studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, as well as 12,687 square feet of ground floor commercial and retail space. Community amenities include a resort-style rooftop pool and beer garden, fitness studio with yoga room, gaming area, grilling stations, gift wrapping room, coworking spaces, dog park, pet spa and a meditation suite.

Located at 200 Riverside Ave., Vista Brooklyn is situated adjacent to downtown Jacksonville. The property is also near retailers and restaurants such as The Fresh Market, Burrito Gallery Brooklyn, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Navy Federal Credit Union and Winston Family YMCA.