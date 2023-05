COMMACK, N.Y. — San Francisco-based developer Bristol Group is nearing completion of a 178,124-square-foot speculative industrial project in the Long Island community of Commack. The property features a clear height of 36 feet, 31 dock-high loading doors, two drive-in ramps, 205 car parking spaces and 16 trailer parking stalls. The site can also support future expansion or additional parking requirements. Full delivery is slated for June. JLL is marketing the property for lease.