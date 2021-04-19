REBusinessOnline

Bristol Myers Squibb Signs 113,000 SF Life Sciences Lease Expansion in Boston

Posted on by in Healthcare, Leasing Activity, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

Cambridge-Crossing

With the Bristol Myers Squibb expansion, 250 Water Street becomes the fourth science and technology building at Cambridge Crossing to be fully leased, following 222 Jacobs Street, where both Philips North America and neuroscience-focused Cerevel Therapeutics currently reside, and 350 and 450 Water Street, where Sanofi will soon consolidate much of its local workforce.

BOSTON — Bristol Myers Squibb has signed a 113,000-square-foot life sciences lease expansion at 250 Water St. at Cambridge Crossing, a 43-acre mixed-use project at the intersection of Cambridge, Somerville and Boston. The global pharmaceutical company is adding the remaining available space to its initial lease, which was announced in August of last year. Developer DivcoWest recently topped off the 480,000-square-foot building and expects to deliver it in 2022.

