Bristol Myers Squibb Signs 113,000 SF Life Sciences Lease Expansion in Boston
BOSTON — Bristol Myers Squibb has signed a 113,000-square-foot life sciences lease expansion at 250 Water St. at Cambridge Crossing, a 43-acre mixed-use project at the intersection of Cambridge, Somerville and Boston. The global pharmaceutical company is adding the remaining available space to its initial lease, which was announced in August of last year. Developer DivcoWest recently topped off the 480,000-square-foot building and expects to deliver it in 2022.
