Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Brit Properties Buys Three-Building Industrial Asset in Chicago for $13M

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Brit Properties, a Chicago-based industrial real estate firm, has acquired Belmont Properties, a three-building industrial asset totaling 82,000 square feet on Chicago’s North Side. The purchase price was $13 million. The five-acre development is situated along the east bank of the Chicago River at Belmont Avenue. The Class B, single-tenant buildings were constructed between 1968 and 1991 and are fully leased to Tampico Beverages and Beverage Flavors International. Union National Bank of Elgin provided debt amounting to a 30 percent loan-to-value ratio. Nick Stellas of Hansen Realty represented Brit Properties, while Michael Milstead of Hansen Realty represented the seller, a family that had owned the property for 30 years.

You may also like

KeyBank Provides $11.3M in Financing for New Affordable...

NewMark Merrill Acquires Two Retail Centers in Chicago

Keystone Construction Breaks Ground on 131,000 SF Industrial...

Gantry Arranges $8M Loan for Refinancing of Self-Storage...

Cooper Street Capital Buys 174-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 165-Unit Polk...

Formation Capital Acquires 147,135 SF Office Building in...

LeCesse Sells 269-Unit Avila Apartment Community in Oviedo,...

ERG Commercial Negotiates $2.9M Sale of Yonkers Apartment...