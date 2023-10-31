Brit Properties Buys Three-Building Industrial Asset in Chicago for $13M

CHICAGO — Brit Properties, a Chicago-based industrial real estate firm, has acquired Belmont Properties, a three-building industrial asset totaling 82,000 square feet on Chicago’s North Side. The purchase price was $13 million. The five-acre development is situated along the east bank of the Chicago River at Belmont Avenue. The Class B, single-tenant buildings were constructed between 1968 and 1991 and are fully leased to Tampico Beverages and Beverage Flavors International. Union National Bank of Elgin provided debt amounting to a 30 percent loan-to-value ratio. Nick Stellas of Hansen Realty represented Brit Properties, while Michael Milstead of Hansen Realty represented the seller, a family that had owned the property for 30 years.