REBusinessOnline

British Gaming Concept Electric Gamebox to Open at Grandscape in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Retail, Texas

THE COLONY, TEXAS — Electric Gamebox, a British entertainment concept centered on interactive gaming, will open a 4,000-square-foot venue at Grandscape, the 433-acre mixed-use destination in the northern Dallas suburb of The Colony. The venue, which is expected to open this month, will be Electric Gamebox’s first in the United States. Nebraska Furniture Mart is leading the development of the retail components of Grandscape.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
2
Webinar: Marketing Strategies for Senior Living Operators — Survey Results Reveal How Customer Journey Has Changed
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  